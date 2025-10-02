Tanager Wealth Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 598,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,052 shares during the period. Centessa Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 142,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 210,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $875,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.64. This represents a 19.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $126,744.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 208,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,322.49. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,286 shares of company stock worth $3,993,345 over the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.56. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

