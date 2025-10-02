Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $731,000 in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,067,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1,505.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 174,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 163,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

