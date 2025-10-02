SimpliFi Inc. Acquires 603 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 7.0% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $242.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $247.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

