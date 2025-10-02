Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Purchased by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,704,000 after buying an additional 1,487,984 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after buying an additional 2,765,078 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,586,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,869,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,122,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,505,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 112,472 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SCHE opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.