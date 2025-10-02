Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,433,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,917 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,206 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,197,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,081,000 after purchasing an additional 155,966 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,079,000 after purchasing an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,104,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.5%

DG stock opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.48.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

