TFG Advisers LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,951,000 after acquiring an additional 162,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 814,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 715,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,510,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,430,000 after acquiring an additional 33,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM stock opened at $116.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. Sanmina Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.