TFG Advisers LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after buying an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.0% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $146.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $196.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

