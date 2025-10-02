Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,527.2% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 98,460 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,282,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $4,845,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7,939.4% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 49,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 49,224 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3,836.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 48,919 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $84.48 and a 1-year high of $126.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

