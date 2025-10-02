Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 515,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 110,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Stock Down 20.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Sego Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.