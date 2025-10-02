Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $138.75 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

