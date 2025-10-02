Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $209.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

