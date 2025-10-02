Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

