Riverview Trust Co Trims Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Riverview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Eaton by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 81,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $815,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ETN stock opened at $373.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.68.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

