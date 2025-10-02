Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stake Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $499.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $452.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.