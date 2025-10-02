CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $6.57 Million in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 116,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

