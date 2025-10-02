Vert Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Cousins Properties comprises 0.8% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.95%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.