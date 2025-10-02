Critical Review: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) versus Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Risk and Volatility
Beyond Commerce has a beta of -1.45, indicating that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Similarweb has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beyond Commerce and Similarweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Beyond Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Similarweb
|0
|1
|9
|0
|2.90
Profitability
This table compares Beyond Commerce and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Beyond Commerce
|N/A
|-71.18%
|288.82%
|Similarweb
|-10.84%
|-88.03%
|-9.36%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Beyond Commerce and Similarweb”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Beyond Commerce
|$2.59 million
|N/A
|$3.32 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Similarweb
|$249.91 million
|3.13
|-$11.46 million
|($0.35)
|-26.36
Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Similarweb.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
57.6% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Similarweb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Similarweb beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Beyond Commerce
Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
About Similarweb
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies. It also provides sales intelligence solutions for its customers to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers to generate leads quickly; and shopper intelligence solutions for its customers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process. In addition, the company offers investor intelligence solutions for its customers to access an end-to-end view of market, sector, and company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities; forecast market performance; and perform due diligence. Further, it provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, consumer finance, consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, business-to-business software, payment processors, travel, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.
