Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF $EWX

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

EWX opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

