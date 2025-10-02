iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Position Reduced by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

