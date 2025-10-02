Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.49% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $361,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $204.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.19.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

