Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Position Lessened by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,007 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 149,236 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 51.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 593 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.7%

Tapestry stock opened at $113.96 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

