Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $254.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.97 and its 200 day moving average is $234.58.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

