International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.