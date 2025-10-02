SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

