iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after buying an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after acquiring an additional 747,194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.92. The company has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $121.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

