Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $145.50.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

