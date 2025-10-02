Tanager Wealth Management LLP Grows Stock Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF $BKAG

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,755 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $45,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 536,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

