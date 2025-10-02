J2 Capital Management Inc Has $494,000 Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Lantheus by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $81,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 68.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In related news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $118.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.09.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.The business had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

