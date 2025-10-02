Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

