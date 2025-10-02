Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $41,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $281.65 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.