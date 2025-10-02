iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,942 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $119.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

