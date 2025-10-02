Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $266.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $283.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

