718 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 718 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $315.73 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.