Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires 453 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.