Impact Capital Partners LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rolek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rolek Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,616,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $614.57 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $615.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $594.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.07. The stock has a market cap of $738.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

