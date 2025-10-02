Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX Stock Position Raised by New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX stock opened at $185.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.86. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $192.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

