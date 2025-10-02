Trust Co of Kansas Acquires 6,341 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF $IBDS

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

