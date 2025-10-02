ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Stock Holdings Increased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,659 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $130,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $103.01 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.08.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

