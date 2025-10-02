Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 403,538 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 30.6%

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $68.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

