Northstar Group Inc. Sells 899 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $210.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $214.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.74.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.