Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 102,077 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,077 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up about 20.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $42,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.