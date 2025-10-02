Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,529 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 250,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 108,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $23.72.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

