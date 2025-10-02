Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $46,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $275.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.39. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.83. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

