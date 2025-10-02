Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.86 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,717 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,057.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,899,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,156,000 after buying an additional 1,853,812 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,786 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $160,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,678 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.49 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.06.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

