Northstar Group Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,009 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $27.55 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

