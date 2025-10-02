Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $679.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $705.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares in the company, valued at $552,606.69. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

