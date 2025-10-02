Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $6.55 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1,024.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,800,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,723,000 after acquiring an additional 130,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,602,000 after acquiring an additional 712,181 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,955,000 after acquiring an additional 448,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%
JNJ opened at $185.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $186.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
