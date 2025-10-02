NRI Wealth Management LC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

NRI Wealth Management LC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NRI Wealth Management LC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $187.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.10 and its 200-day moving average is $174.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.