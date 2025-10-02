Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 847 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $97.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.3104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

