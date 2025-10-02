Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Bought by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.80.

Shares of KNSL opened at $418.13 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.The company had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

